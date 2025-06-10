KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — A total of 60,000 football fans are expected to attend the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifying Football Match between Malaysia and Vietnam at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, here at 9pm tonight.

Cheras deputy district police chief Supt Ridzuan Khalid said all stadium entrances will open as early as 5.30pm and security checks will be carried out on spectators before entering the stadium to prevent them from bringing in prohibited items.

He said these include firecrackers, fireworks, flares, helmets, laser pens, sharp objects, dangerous weapons, liquor, umbrellas, sticks, power banks, water bottles, ice cubes, lighters, matches, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, drones, speakers and drums (without permission from the MFL).

“To ensure smooth traffic flow, the public is advised to use public transport to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium and avoid passing through the area around the stadium for non-match-related business.

“The public is also asked to obey the instructions of police officers, be patient on the road and not to park vehicles on the road shoulder as vehicles that obstruct traffic will be towed away or fined,” he said in a statement today.

He said his party would not hesitate to take strict action against any group or individual who tries to cause chaos, riots and excessive provocations during or after the football match.

“Contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051 or any nearby police station for any enquiry,” he said. — Bernama