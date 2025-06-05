KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Just days after securing the Singapore Open 2025 title, national men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were handed a surprise first-round defeat at the hands of Denmark’s Rasmus Kjaer-Frederik Sogaard at the Indonesia Open 2025 in Jakarta, yesterday.

During the Super 1000 tournament held in Istora Senayan, the third seeds got off to a shaky start, losing the first game 13-21, but bounced back to take the second set 21-19.

Despite leading 11-7 in the decider, a string of unforced errors saw Kjaer-Sogaard rally to a 21-18 win, sealing the match in 59 minutes. This marks the Danes’ second win over the Malaysians in five encounters.

Speaking to the Badminton World Federation after the game, Wooi Yik admitted that their opponents played much better than them and vowed to comeback stronger in future tournaments.

Last Sunday, Aaron-Wooi Yik were crowned the Singapore Open 2025 champions, their third title this year, with a hard-fought rubber-set victory over South Korean duo Kim Won Ho-Seo Seung Jae, 15-21, 21-18, 21-19.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for two other men’s doubles pairs namely Choong Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri and Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi.

Hon Jian-Muhammad Haikal Nazri were outplayed by 2021 world champions from Japan, Takuro Hoki-Yugo Kobayashi, 13-21, 9-21 while Yew Sin-Ee Yi lost to fourth seeds from China, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang, 21-23, 20-22.

In the meantime, national top women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah did not have any problem to clear the first round hurdle as they dumped Sung Shuo Yun-Yu Chien Hui of Taiwan, 21-16, 21-17.

The fourth seeds will next take on local pair Lanny Tria Mayasari-Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti after the Indonesians came from behind to eliminate another Malaysian duo, Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing, 19-21, 21-16, 21-19.

In men’s singles action, national shuttler Leong Jun Hao kicked off his Indonesia Open 2025 campaign with a bang as he silenced the home crowd, thanks to a commanding straight sets win over Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo, 21-13, 21-12 in 40 minutes.

Next up for Jun Hao in the second round tomorrow is the winner of the other first round tie between fourth seeds Li Shi Feng of China or Brian Yang from Canada.

Other results

Women’s singles:

Kirsty Gilmour (SCO) bt Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-16

Women’s doubles:

Ong Xin Yee-Carmen Ting bt Isyana Syahira Meida-Rinjani Kwinara Nastine (INA) 10-21, 21-14, 21-17

Mixed doubles:

[3] Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie bt Phuwanat Horbanluekit-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA) 21-12, 21-16 — Bernama