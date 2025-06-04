PARIS, June 4 — Carlos Alcaraz said his ruthless quarter-final performance at Roland Garros on Tuesday was partly “inspired” by rival Jannik Sinner as the Spaniard blew away Tommy Paul for the loss of just five games.

The reigning champion needed just one hour 34 minutes to dismantle former world number nine Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier and set up a last-four meeting with Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti, seeded eighth, earlier beat Paul’s compatriot and 15th seed Frances Tiafoe in four sets.

It will be the third time Alcaraz and Musetti meet this clay-court season.

Alcaraz has dominated that series, beating the 23-year-old in the final in Monte Carlo before also stopping him in the last four on his way to the Rome title.

“I mean he’s playing great,” said Alcaraz of the Italian. “It’s going to be a beautiful battle, a beautiful match, I think we’re both playing great tennis... it’s going to be great for the people to watch as well.”

But the 22-year-old’s blistering performance under the lights on centre court in Paris will have many backing him to make it three from three against Musetti as he seeks to defend his title.

“It was, I could close my eyes and everything went in, my feeling today was amazing. Today was one of those matches where everything went in, I’m just pleased with everything,” said Alcaraz of his performance Tuesday.

‘Sorry for that’

Alcaraz fired 40 winners on his way to victory over Paul for just 22 unforced errors as he emphatically put inconsistent displays in the previous rounds behind him.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has received some criticism for dropping sets and prolonging his time on court so far at Roland Garros this year.

This stands in stark contrast to top seed Sinner — a potential final opponent for Alcaraz — who has minimised his playing time with relentless straight-set wins through his first four matches.

“He (Sinner) inspired me in some ways just to give my 100 per cent every match and I see how important it is just to play such a great level in the whole match, just to have more time then to recover after the match,” admitted Alcaraz.

“This kind of match is never easy,” he said. “I’ve played Tommy many times and he’s beat me twice.”

Despite previous success against Alcaraz, it took the 28-year-old American eight games to get on the scoreboard as his opponent raced out of the blocks, mixing powerful groundstrokes with perfectly-weighted drop-shots and lobs.

Paul put up determined resistance in the third set despite carrying an injury but couldn’t deny Alcaraz, who broke in the ninth game before holding to love for victory.

“I know you wanted to watch more tennis,” an apologetic Alcaraz told the crowd on centre court. “I have to say sorry for that. But I had to do my work.”

Paul has now lost his last four meetings with Alcaraz, including at the same venue last year in the last eight of the Olympic Games.

“I think, you know, we’ve seen Sinner really destroy people lately,” Paul told reporters after the match.

“I guess today was Carlos’ turn, so I think both of them are playing at an extremely, extremely high level right now.” — AFP