MILAN, June 2 — Inter Milan were met with a cold silence in Milan yesterday as a solitary fan showed up to greet them at Malpensa Airport after they landed following their crushing Champions League final defeat, Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The final of Europe’s elite club competition on Saturday was one to forget for Inter as they were outclassed by a devastating Paris St Germain side, who cruised to a crushing 5-0 victory at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

“I’m the only idiot here, but they still deserve applause,” the lonely Inter supporter named Marco was reported as saying by Gazzetta.

Inter fans have been left stunned and searching for answers after the club’s treble ambitions crumbled to nothing in just over a month, capped by their Champions League humiliation. — Reuters