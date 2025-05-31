KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Manchester United winger Amad Diallo has once again addressed the viral photo of him appearing to make an offensive gesture during the club’s post-season tour of Malaysia, this time offering an apology.

“Again, my intention was not to hurt people. I responded to an unhealthy individual,” the 22-year-old wrote on X yesterday.

“I apologise to those who feel concerned. Malaysia was an incredible trip for us.”

The incident followed United’s 1-0 defeat to the Asean All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur.

Amad clarified that his reaction was aimed solely at a fan who had insulted his mother.

“I have respect for people but not for the one who insults my mom,” he wrote in an earlier post.

“I shouldn’t have reacted like that, but I don’t regret what I did. We had a great time in Malaysia with good people.”

United wrapped up their tour with a comeback victory in Hong Kong, capping off a season where Amad emerged as a promising talent for the club.

Initially joining United in 2020, the Ivorian international secured a first-team spot after a standout loan spell at Sunderland.

Despite missing much of the latter part of the campaign, he recorded 11 goals, contributing to United’s efforts during a challenging Premier League season.

The 20-year-old winger played in United’s friendly against the Asean All Stars at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on May 28, a match that ended in a 1-0 loss for the Red Devils.

Following the game, the team faced jeers from local supporters, reflecting frustration over United’s underwhelming performance this season, which saw them finish 15th in the Premier League — their worst result since 1974.

Malaysia marked the first stop on United’s post-season tour, with the squad now continuing their journey in Hong Kong.