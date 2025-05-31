PETALING JAYA, May 31 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) have today unanimously expressed their support for all efforts undertaken and to be made by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, in advancing national football.

FAM president Datuk Joehari Ayub also conveyed his appreciation and gratitude for the Regent’s contributions in elevating Malaysian football.

“During the meeting, a resolution was reached in which all the top leadership from state football associations (FAs) and football clubs (FCs) in attendance unanimously expressed their gratitude to His Royal Highness Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Regent of Johor, for his efforts and contributions to the development of Malaysian football.

“Secondly, FAM and MFL also unanimously support the initiatives that have been undertaken and those planned by Tunku Mahkota Ismail for the betterment of Malaysian football,” he said after the joint meeting with FAs and FCs at Wisma FAM today.

Tunku Mahkota Ismail plays a key role in various aspects of national football development, including league structuring, grassroots development, and the direction of the national team. — Bernama