KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Asean All-Stars head coach Kim Sang Sik praised his players’ great teamwork and attributed it to his side’s stunning 1-0 victory over English football giants, Manchester United in the Maybank Challenge Cup at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, last night.

Sang Sik said what made the result even more remarkable was that the players had only met 48 hours earlier prior to the match against Ruben Amorim’s side.

“(But it was) as if they had been teammates for two decades. It was a great match and fantastic performance from the team.

“We were only trained for two days but they played like they were together for 20 years. The team played with real good organisation and we are very happy with the victory,” he told a post-match press conference here, last night.

Sang Sik also praised the performance of two Malaysian players namely team captain Sergio Aguero and Declan Lambert, who made a strong impression on the pitch.

The Vietnam national team head coach noted that he would closely analyse both players ahead of the upcoming third round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, where his team is set to face Malaysia on June 10 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Asean All-Star hero Maung Maung, whose 71st minute goal ensured his team won tonight, described his goal against the 13-time English Premier League champions as a dream that came true.

“This moment is very rare for me, and I would like to dedicate my goal to the Southeast Asia region,” he said.

Manchester United will continue their post-season tour with a game against the Hong Kong national team on May 30 at Hong Kong Stadium. — Bernama