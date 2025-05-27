KUCHING, May 27 — As co-host of the 2027 SEA Games, Sarawak plans a benchmarking visit to Thailand — the host of the 2025 SEA Games — to study the live operations of the major sporting event.

Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the visit was important to ensure a world-class delivery when the state hosts the biennial multi-sport Games in 2027.

“The knowledge gained will help us refine our strategies for 2027. Ultimately, the SEA Games will not only inspire future athletes but will also position Kuching as a central hub for international sports in Southeast Asia, marking Sarawak’s bold stride onto the global stage,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

The 33rd edition of the Southeast Asian Games is scheduled to be held in Thailand from Dec 9-20.

On March 28, Abdul Karim reportedly said that Sarawak expects to host 18 events during the 2027 SEA Games, including bowling, swimming, diving, cricket, taekwondo, archery and shooting.

Abdul Karim said his ministry is overseeing 87 sports facilities statewide, with 25 new projects being developed under initiatives such as the Projek Rakyat and the Development Agency Projects and Programmes (DAPP).

“These facilities are being upgraded and modernised to meet national and international standards, fulfil requirements for hosting international tournaments, enhance competitiveness and increase their appeal to today’s youth,” he said.

He added that in a bid to strengthen Sarawak’s competitive edge, the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) is refining its development strategy by focusing on 14 high-potential sports with strong medal prospects.

They are golf, taekwondo, bowling, aquatics (swimming and diving), boxing, muay Thai, athletics, archery, silat, squash, volleyball, artistic gymnastics, wushu and lawn bowls.

“This targeted approach reflects a strategic restructuring of the state’s sports development programmes, aimed at raising these key disciplines to new levels of excellence and performance,” he added. — Bernama