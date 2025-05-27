KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Approximately 70,000 football fans are expected to attend the Maybank Challenge Cup match between Manchester United and Asean All Stars at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow night.

Cheras District Police Chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan stated that all stadium entrances will open as early as 5:30 pm and security checks will be conducted before and after entering the stadium, including body and bag inspections of spectators.

Consequently, he reminded spectators not to bring in prohibited items such as firecrackers, fireworks, flares, helmets, laser pointers, sharp objects, dangerous weapons, alcoholic beverages, umbrellas, walking sticks, power banks, water bottles, ice cubes, lighters, matches, cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, drones, loudspeakers, and drums (without MFL permission).

“For smooth traffic flow, the public is advised to use public transportation to the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil and avoid passing through the areas around the stadium if they have no business related to the match.

“The public is also asked to obey instructions from police officers, practice courteous road behavior, and not park vehicles on the roadside as summonses and towing actions will be taken against vehicles obstructing traffic,” he said in a statement today.

Aidil further warned that stern action will be taken against any individual or group that causes chaos, riots, or extreme provocation before, during, or after the match.

The last time Manchester United played in Malaysia was during their 2009 pre-season tour, recording two victories against Malaysia XI, namely 3-2 and 2-0 respectively, on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time EPL champions, who finished this season in 15th place with 42 points, are also scheduled to continue their pre-season tour to Hong Kong to face the national team on May 30 at the Hong Kong Stadium. — Bernama