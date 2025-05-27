KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — The Asean All-Stars are eyeing an upset when they take on English giants Manchester United in the Maybank Challenge Cup match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil here, tomorrow night.

Asean All-Stars head coach Kim Sang Sik admitted that time constraints posed the biggest challenge in building team chemistry, as the squad has only had one training session together.

However, Kim who is also the Vietnam national team head coach, said all players continued to show strong commitment ahead of the clash.

“We are all from different nations across Asean countries. All the players are in good condition. We are working hard.

“We’ve only had one training session so far, but they are very serious. They want to win this game. They want to work hard. So we are going to prepare well and try to have a good match,” he told a press conference ahead of tomorrow’s match here today.

Asean All-Stars team head coach Kim Sang Sik (right) with Sergio Aguero (left) at a pre-season press conference against Manchester United at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur May 27, 2025. — Bernama pic

The Asean All-Stars squad will feature a mix of experienced and young players, including local representatives such as Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad, Muhammad Adib Abdul Raop, Muhammad Haziq Nadzli, Declan Lambert and Harimau Malaya naturalised striker Sergio Aguero.

Also strengthening the squad are several captains from Southeast Asian countries, including Mo Kan of Cambodia, Bounphachan Bounkong (Laos) and Vietnam’s skipper Do Duy Manh.

Meanwhile, Aguero who has been selected captain of the Asean All-Stars, said the team will strive to secure a victory despite United’s reputation as one of the world’s club giants.

“We are proud to have the opportunity to play against such a great team. It’s a huge responsibility for us, and of course, we will give our very best,” said the Sri Pahang FC striker.

The last time the Red Devils played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time Premier League champions, who endured a dismal season by their lofty standards, finishing the season in 15th spot with 42 points, are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their post-season tour. They will play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30. — Bernama