KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The friendly between English football giants Manchester United and the Asean All-Stars for the Maybank Challenge Cup here on Wednesday (May 28) has attracted the attention of several South-east Asian (Asean) heads of state.

According to sources close to the organisers, ProEvents, several Asean leaders are expected to attend the 8.45 pm match at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

Their presence signals the increasingly important role that football plays as a cultural and diplomatic bridge in South-east Asia, while also highlighting the sport’s unique ability to unite diverse nations through a shared passion.

Meanwhile, ProEvents Group chief executive officer (CEO) Julian Kam confirmed that over 60,000 tickets have been sold for the match, describing the overwhelming response from fans as a reflection of the deeper significance behind the clash.

“We are truly moved by the overwhelming response from the fans. So far, over 60,000 tickets have been sold, reflecting the immense passion that Malaysians and (others in) the region have for the Red Devils.

“This is more than just a match — it is a football celebration that connects a legendary club with its loyal supporters in South-east Asia,” he told Bernama today.

United, under the guidance of Ruben Amorim, are scheduled to arrive this evening after departing for Kuala Lumpur just hours after their final English Premier League match, which saw the Red Devils secure a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford in Manchester last night.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time Premier League champions, who have endured a dismal season by their lofty standards when they ended the season in 15th spot with 42 points, are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30.

For the record, leaders from across South-east Asia are converging on the Malaysian capital for the 46th Asean Summit, which began today. — Bernama