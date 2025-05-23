KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Mixed doubles shuttler Toh Ee Wei has admitted that the national mixed doubles camp is becoming more competitive with the emergence of new talents like Loo Bing Kun and Chan Wen Tse.

Toh Ee Wei, who won the Korean Open mixed doubles title in 2024 with Chen Tang Jie, said these new talents have been stealing the show during training sessions at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara by displaying a high level of discipline and commitment.

“They are very disciplined and work very hard. So, I believe that if they can keep this up, they have the potential to be among the world’s best combinations.

“As (a senior player) I want to help Bing Kun do well so that more people will know who he is. Hopefully, our brief time as partners will be meaningful for him,” she told reporters at the Axiata Arena here yesterday.

Ee Wei partnered Bing Kun to a runner-up finish in the 2025 Taiwan Open but their pair marked the end of their brief partnership with a second-round exit in the ongoing Malaysia Masters after losing 21-19, 20-22, 18-21 to Taiwan’s Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan.

Previously, Ee Wei formed the country’s top mixed doubles partnership with Tang Jie but they were temporarily split up due to the pair’s strained relationship, which is believed to have started at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

However, world number five Ee Wei and Tang Jie have agreed to resume their partnership, starting with next week’s Singapore Open. — Bernama