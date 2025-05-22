MANCHESTER, May 22 — Alejandro Garnacho has cast doubt over his future at Manchester United after being dropped by Ruben Amorim for the Red Devils Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

United have endured their worst campaign in the Premier League era meaning they will miss out on European football entirely next season after losing 1-0 in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Amorim’s men sit 16th in the Premier League with one match to go.

Garnacho had started every knockout game of the run to the Europa League final.

But the 20-year-old was overlooked in favour of Mason Mount and only made his introduction with United chasing an equaliser 19 minutes from time.

”Until we reached the final, I played every round. And I played 20 minutes today... I don’t know,” Garnacho told reporters.

”We didn’t beat anyone in the league. We lacked a lot of things. When you don’t score goals, you always need more.”

Garnacho had been linked with a move to Napoli or Chelsea in the January transfer window after being dropped from the squad by Amorim for December’s clash against Manchester City.

”The final will influence (my decision) but the whole season, the situation of the club (will too),” added Garnacho.

”I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

Garnacho’s brother Roberto posted on social media that he had been “thrown under the bus”.

Amorim defended his team selection, recalling the fact that Mount came off the bench to score twice in the semi-final, second leg win over Athletic Bilbao.

”How many times have we had this conversation, and it was the opposite? Some players come in, like Mason Mount, against Bilbao and changed the game,” said Amorim.

”Who missed the big opportunity in the first half against Bilbao? Yeah (Garnacho). Of course, now it is easy for us to talk about a lot of views.”