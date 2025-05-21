KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — National bowler Sin Li Jane fell just short of capturing her third career title on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour in the United States, finishing runner-up at the 2025 USBC Queens on Tuesday (May 20).

The 33-year-old was edged out by top seed and home favourite Josie Barnes, who prevailed 211-198 in the stepladder final held at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in Queens. Been saving lots of the matches till the last frame, it was a tough field to be at.

“By making to the finals (top 5) is already a major achievement,” she shared in a post reposted by the Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress today.

This marks Li Jane’s second runner-up finish at the prestigious event, with her previous final appearance dating back to 2016.

The 2024 PWBA Player of the Year had won the US Women’s Open and the PWBA Tour Championship last year, reinforcing her reputation as one of the sport’s elite. — Bernama