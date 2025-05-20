KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) will work towards providing incentives for the national sepak takraw squad following their positive achievements at the 2025 Asian Cup Championship held recently at Stadium Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur.

Its president, Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan, said the amount had not yet been decided, but it would be a token of appreciation for the fighting spirit and sacrifices shown by all the players involved.

Malaysia clinched two championship titles in the quadrant and regu events, and finished runners-up in the doubles and team regu events in the inaugural edition of the championship.

“PSM will try to give what it can afford, that is my promise to the players. I will also submit an official application to the Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and the National Sports Council (MSN) to see if incentives can be provided, especially for the gold medallists – and even if those who won silver medals can be rewarded, that would be a blessing.

“I hope KBS and MSN will give due consideration. As for PSM, we can’t announce anything concrete yet as we don’t have much funding,” he said at a press conference today during the launch of the 11th season of the Sepak Takraw League (STL).

Meanwhile, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who officiated the launch of the new STL season, said the Sepaktakraw Asian Cup Championship generally did not fall under the events eligible for the Sports Victory Prize Scheme (SHAKAM), but she was open to considering it.

The STL 2025 season will feature a format change aimed at increasing excitement in the league, which was dominated by Kuala Lumpur Thunder last season.

The new format includes an increase in the number of Grand Prix (GP) events to six, with Negeri Sembilan added as a new host venue. — Bernama