LONDON, May 19 — Mikel Arteta promised to end Arsenal’s five-year trophy drought next season after a 1-0 win against Newcastle secured their place in the Champions League.

Declan Rice’s superb second half strike from the edge of the area ended Arsenal’s five-match winless run and ensured they will finish in the Premier League’s top five.

But while Arsenal are likely to finish as runners-up for a third consecutive campaign, few associated with the north London club believe this season has been a success.

The Gunners failed to launch a serious challenge as Liverpool strolled to the title and were also eliminated in the semi-finals of both the Champions League and League Cup.

Arteta’s only silverware with Arsenal remains the 2020 FA Cup and his club haven’t won the title for 21 years.

But addressing the Emirates crowd after the final whistle against Newcastle, Arteta said: “We had a dream, and it was to be here now, or in a week’s time and bringing the big trophies to you guys but we couldn’t do it for many circumstances.

“We need to make sure chasing a dream doesn’t get blurry, and make sure we chase the dream with enthusiasm and positivity next season.

“We have started to create our own history here in the stadium. There is much more to come but it won’t be easy.

“We have to do it together. Let me tell you, this group of players have the hunger, quality, and talent and we are going to make it happen.”

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard added: “We can be very proud of what we have done this season, especially in the Champions League. But we have not been good enough in the league.

“We have to take all the experiences, good and bad, and come back better. And we will that pain of not winning but come back stronger and bring trophies to this club.”

‘The prize is so big’

Newcastle dominated the first half but failed to take any of their chances in the absence of leading scorer Alexander Isak due to a groin injury.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is uncertain if the Sweden striker will be available to face Everton at St James’ Park in their vital last game on May 25.

“That is unknown. He only felt pain after training. He want for a scan this morning, more as a precaution, but it became obvious he would be fit to play,” Howe said.

“A lot will depend on how he reacts in the next couple of days.”

Third-placed Newcastle’s Champions League fate remains in their hands, but they will start the final day level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa, albeit with a superior goal difference.

“We are in a strong position. This game has gone and we just have to focus on getting our game plan right for next week,” Howe said.

“The prize is so big and everyone is fighting for it. We have worked hard to get the job done and now it is going to go to the end.

“Who knows what twists and turns there will be. We just need one more big effort.” — AFP



