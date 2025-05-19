KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — The National sepak takraw squad displayed a commendable performance and showed extraordinary achievement in the final match of the 2025 Asian Cup Sepak Takraw Championship which ended yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that despite Malaysia’s defeat to Thailand, he remains confident that the national squad can rise and achieve success in the future.

“Today’s defeat does not mean permanent failure. The national regu will surely rise stronger and more solid in future championships. Thank you for the high fighting spirit and tireless efforts to bring glory to Malaysia,” he said in his Facebook yesterday.

Malaysia had to be satisfied with the runner-up position in the team regu event after losing 0-2 to Thailand in the Asian Cup final which took place at the Titiwangsa Stadium here today while India and South Korea shared third position as losing semifinalists.

The nation’s first regu comprising Amirul Zazwan Amir (feeder), Mohammad Syahir Mohd Rosdi (tekong) and Mohamad Azlan Alias (killer), lost 11-15 in the first set, before rallying to win 15-12 but ultimately succumbed 15-17 in a thrilling deciding battle.

Meanwhile, the second regu consisting of Farhan Adam, Muhammad Haziq Hairul Nizam and Muhammad Noraizat Mohd Nordin, managed to win the first set 15-13, before going down 13-15 in the second and 4-15 in the deciding set to Thai trio, Sittipong Kamchan, Tanaphon Sapyen and Sirisak Anuloon. — Bernama