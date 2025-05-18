KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysia’s top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik reached a major career milestone after clinching the Thailand Open title today, beating Denmark’s surprise finalists William Kryger Boe and Christian Faust Kjaer in a gripping three-setter in Bangkok.

The world No. 5 duo held their nerve to bounce back from a set down and win 20-22, 21-17, 21-12 in a tense 60-minute final at Nimibutr Stadium.

The win marks their second title of the season, having also lifted the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) trophy in March — the first time they’ve won two titles in a single year.

But the significance of this win goes beyond their personal milestone.

It also ends Malaysia’s 16-year title drought in the men’s doubles at the Thailand Open. The last pair to win it for the country was Chan Peng Soon and Lim Khim Wah in 2009.

Chia and Soh showed clear signs of maturity and control, adjusting their tactics mid-match to outmanoeuvre the Danish underdogs.

After losing a close first game despite leading 18-17, they raised their level in the second and never looked back in the decider.

Kryger Boe and Faust Kjaer, ranked No. 75 in the world, were the breakout story of the tournament.

Their unexpected run included victories over three seeded pairs — among them world No. 3 Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto and Malaysia’s own Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun — despite having crashed out in the first round of their last five tournaments before Bangkok.

Chia and Soh took home US$37,525 (RM161,130) in prize money, while the Danish pair settled for US$18,050.

It was also a banner day for Malaysia, with Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah lifting the women’s doubles crown earlier — giving the country a rare double win on Thai soil.

With the Malaysia Masters up next at Axiata Arena, the victory provides perfect momentum for Chia and Soh, who were recently crowned National Sportsmen of the Year following their Paris Olympic bronze last season.