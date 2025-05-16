KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Malaysian women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah powered into the semi-finals of the Thailand Open with a dominant victory in Bangkok today.

The top-seeded duo swept aside the Chinese pair of Chen Qing Chen and Wang Ting Ge 21-14, 21-11 in just 33 minutes.

Their win marked a confident performance as they chase their first title at the Thailand Open.

Pearly and Thinaah will next face either India’s Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela or Japan’s Rui Hirokami-Sayaka Hobara in the semi-finals.

This is their third appearance in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Malaysian men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are set to meet fellow Malaysians Arif Junaidi and Yap Roy King in another quarter-final match later today.