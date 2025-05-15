KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah advanced to the quarter-finals of the Thailand Open, underlining their class despite lingering doubts over their national team future.

The world No. 4 women's doubles pair overcame Indonesia’s Siti Fadia Ramadhanti and Lanny Tria Mayasari 21-17, 10-21, 21-15 in a gruelling 56-minute match at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok today.

The victory served as sweet revenge after the Malaysians had lost to the same opponents in the first round of the Malaysian Open in January.

Top seeds Pearly and Thinaah are set to have final talks with the Badminton Association of Malaysia regarding their contracts after the tournament.

Despite the off-court uncertainty, they remained composed and focused to deliver a solid performance that kept their title hopes alive.

They will next face either China’s Chen Qingchen-Wang Ting Ge or Thai sisters Benyapa and Nuntakarn Aimsaard for a place in the semi-finals, with Thinaah saying there is still room to improve.