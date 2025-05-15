LONDON, May 15 — Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi has regained consciousness after being placed in an induced coma following surgery for a ruptured intestine.

The Nigerian striker sustained the life-threatening injury after colliding with a goalpost during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Medical experts confirm this rare abdominal trauma carries a 9 per cent mortality rate and typically requires immediate hospital intervention.

Awoniyi underwent the first stage of his surgical procedure on Monday before doctors placed him in an induced coma to monitor his condition.

The second phase of the operation, which included closing the wound, was successfully completed on Wednesday.

According to the BBC Sport, Awoniyi was awakened from his induced state early Wednesday evening, marking a positive development in his recovery process.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis personally intervened after the match, expressing concerns about the handling of Awoniyi’s injury to head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

The club has announced plans to conduct an internal review into the incident, specifically examining why the player was allowed to continue despite his serious condition.

Nottingham Forest released a statement expressing “shared frustration” that their medical team permitted Awoniyi to return to the field after the collision.

Consultant surgeons interviewed by BBC Sport described the injury as “potentially life-threatening”, but added that such trauma can be difficult to diagnose immediately, especially in physically fit athletes operating on adrenaline.