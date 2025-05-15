Oscar Piastri enters Imola on a winning streak and has emerged as the early title favourite in this year’s F1 season.

Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton are under pressure after a poor start, with hopes pinned on car upgrades at their home race.

Teen sensation Kimi Antonelli and returning driver Franco Colapinto add fresh intrigue to a European triple-header.

IMOLA, May 15 — Oscar Piastri heads into this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with the momentum of three successive wins behind him as he seeks to consolidate his bid for the Formula One drivers’ world title.

But with the F1 circus pitching its Big Top in Europe for the first time this season with a ‘triple-header’ of races, as much attention will be focused on Ferrari’s struggles as on dominant leaders McLaren or Red Bull’s defending four-time champion Max Verstappen.

After six unimpressive outings in the first six races, the Italian team and their marquee signing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton appear in front of the ‘tifosi’ for the first time on home soil at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

For Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc, it has been a disappointing opening spell with the Briton, in particular, struggling to find any real pace and performance in his Ferrari — and the team promising a series of upgrades to tackle the SF25’s problems.

Hamilton did win the Sprint in Shanghai but has yet to secure a podium finish with Ferrari in a Grand Prix and the team are already 152 points adrift of Piastri’s McLaren outfit.

In Miami, he and Leclerc were left scrapping over seventh place.

“On my side, this year, we have gone in quite extreme directions in terms of set-up to extract a bit more from the car,” said Leclerc, who is in his seventh year with Ferrari.

“And it is always very difficult to compare drivers’ settings to explain things.”

‘Special occasion’

For Hamilton, it has been a tough experience and this week he abandoned the distractions of social media by unfollowing everyone on Instagram where he has nearly 40 million followers.

That cancellation included Ferrari and his own dog Roscoe.

As Hamilton debuts in red in Italy, his successor at Mercedes, 18-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli, makes his first home appearance with the ‘Silver Arrows’ who, like most teams, will bring an upgraded package to the cramped and classic track squeezed between town, river and rolling vineyards.

“He grew up in Bologna, nearby, and this will be a special occasion for him,” said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

“But it’s also a race like any other that is worth 25 points and that’s all that counts at the end.”

As the youngest driver to take an F1 pole position, for a sprint race, to set a fastest lap and to lead a race, Antonelli has made a sensational start alongside George Russell.

Mercedes' Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli gestures after winning the pole position during Sprint qualifying for the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida May 2, 2025. — AFP pic

But it is Piastri who has impressed the most with his poise and consistency to move 16 points clear of Lando Norris and 32 ahead of third-placed Verstappen who has been out-driving his car to stay in contention.

“We’re back in Europe with different types of circuit, different natures of circuit,” said Red Bull team chief Christian Horner.

“McLaren have got the car to beat at the moment. That’s quite clear and they’re going to be tough to beat over the next few races.”

After Imola’s fast, flowing and technically challenging circuit, where it is difficult to overtake, the roadshow moves on to the streets of Monaco where a new regulation demanding a mandatory second pit stop is being introduced, and then Spain.

This weekend will also see the return of Argentine driver Franco Colapinto to F1 as he replaces Australian Jack Doohan at Alpine, whose team boss Oliver Oakes resigned unexpectedly last week.

Colapinto raced in nine events for Williams last season. — AFP