SEREMBAN, March 4 — Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has acknowledged that his official car sometimes goes through red lights, attributing the action to the demanding nature of his daily schedule.

According to The Star, Aminuddin was speaking to reporters after a state executive council meeting today.

He explained that the practice is a result of having to attend multiple official events in a single day, leaving his driver with few alternatives to ensure punctuality.

"I admit that we have to beat the light at times, but I have no choice, as there are sometimes several official events lined up in a day," he stated. "If you look at my Facebook event, you will know what I am talking about."

The Menteri Besar's comments were in response to a viral video circulating online, which appeared to show a car, believed to be his official vehicle, running a red light along Jalan Rasah. The clip also allegedly showed the vehicle using blue strobe lights and a siren to clear a path.

Aminuddin clarified that such actions are not taken lightly. He stated that his office has sought the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities and that a police officer is always present in the vehicle.

"I also have a police officer travelling with me in my car. Otherwise, I would not beat the red light. We are extremely careful when we are left with no option but to beat the light," he assured.

While apologising for the necessity of the action, Aminuddin maintained that state leaders are afforded some leeway due to the high volume of official commitments they must fulfill for the public.

The admission has sparked a debate among Malaysians online. While some agreed it couldn’t be helped, others called for the Menteri Besar to utilise a full police escort to ensure the safety of all road users.