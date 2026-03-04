KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Next week’s matches in Asian tournaments scheduled in the Middle East have been postponed until further notice due to the conflict in the region, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said today.

The US and Israel’s attack on Iran has affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world’s busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled.

Western region clashes in the Asian Champions League Elite, Champions League Two and ⁠the third-tier Challenge ⁠League, scheduled for next ⁠week between Monday and ⁠Wednesday, have ⁠been postponed, the AFC said in a statement.

The AFC earlier postponed this ⁠week’s Asian Champions League Elite round of 16 clashes in the Middle East, as Iran cancelled all sporting events and the Qatar Football Association suspended ⁠all matches in the country.

“The AFC’s priority remains the safety and security of ⁠all stakeholders including players, teams, officials, partners ⁠and ⁠fans and we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all,” the continental body said in a statement. — Reuters