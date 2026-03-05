LONDON, March 5 — Tickets for this month’s World Cup Play-Off Tournament matches in Mexico, which will determine two of the final six vacant spots in this summer’s historic 48-team tournament, went on sale Tuesday.

And they did so at a much more affordable rate (less than US$17 American dollars) than it would cost to attend a proper World Cup match this summer in Mexico, Canada or the United States.

Jamaica will play New Caledonia March 26 in Guadalajara, and Bolivia will face Suriname the same day in Monterrey.

The winners of those two matches will face Congo and Iraq, respectively, on March 31, with the winners of those matches clinching World Cup spots.

Tickets for the March 26 matches are being sold for 200 Mexican pesos (approximately US$11.30) and March 31 tickets are priced at 300 pesos.

It’s a far cry from the upwards of US$1,000 (RM3,950) price tag attached to World Cup match tickets being sold on Fifa’s official ticket resale website.

In total, there will be 7 million seats to be filled across all 104 matches from June 11 through July 19.

Fifa announced in January that it received over 500 million ticket requests for this year’s World Cup. — Reuters