KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — In Malaysia’s rapidly expanding creator economy, going viral is no longer the hardest part of the job.

Staying steady when the tide turns — when comment sections sour and public patience runs out — is where many creators discover what visibility really costs.

For some, criticism arrives in waves; for others, it becomes a constant hum in the background of their career.

Yet the creators who endure say survival has less to do with popularity than with pacing, recalibration and knowing when to tune out the noise.

Malay Mail spoke to three Malaysian digital personalities about what happens after the flaming ends — and how they keep moving despite the scrutiny.

Once compared to his inspiration Zach King, Sofyank turned doubts about his identity into motivation — refining his craft and showing that growth can outlast criticism. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

When backlash shapes a creator’s identity

Special-effects creator Muhammad Sofian Abdullah, better known as Sofyank, built his early audience on ambitious illusion videos.

But those beginnings came with persistent comparisons to digital illusionist Zach King, whose style he admired.

“Many said I didn’t have my own identity, which I admit was true,” he said.

“I couldn’t defend myself, so what I did was just continue creating videos and show the world that I do this because I love it.”

Years later, that same mindset carried him through another round of online scrutiny — this time over a Singapore promotional video.

A small group of viewers reacted negatively, while the majority supported the intention behind the project.

“The people that left positive comments understood the intention behind why I made that video,” he said.

Rather than allowing backlash to define him, he refined his craft and shifted towards stronger storytelling.

“There will always be some negative feedback — maybe 10 per cent negative and 90 per cent positive. I choose to focus on the 90 per cent,” he said.

“Why focus on the small portion of negativity when so many others are supportive?”

Brian See reflects on navigating harsh online criticism and why staying true to his passion continues to guide his journey in Malaysia’s digital space. — Picture via YouTube/Brian See Official

Staying grounded when early comments sting

For fashion and lifestyle creator Brian See, 32, the first hurdle was learning to withstand the tone of digital criticism.

“When I first started, there were a lot of negative and harsh comments that made me doubt myself,” he said.

See said his resilience grew when he began separating purpose from pressure.

“Passion comes first. Don’t forget why you started,” he said.

“The people who support me are a main factor in why I continue. I always aspire to inspire.”

His approach — quietly adjusting rather than reacting — reflects a shift many long-time creators make as they age alongside their audiences.

The work becomes less about proving oneself and more about maintaining steadiness in a fast-moving ecosystem.

From enduring public flaming to carving a path in DJing and film, Ms Puiyi shares how resilience and self-belief helped her rise above the noise. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Strength after long-term flaming

Content creator and DJ Siew Puiyi, better known as Ms Puiyi, has long been familiar with public flaming.

The 27-year-old’s earliest content drew widespread attention and, with it, heavy criticism.

“I think every creator gets hate at some point — it’s almost unavoidable, especially when you’re very visible online,” she said.

“In the beginning, it really affected me. I’m human too — reading negative comments can hurt. Sometimes I would overthink and question myself.”

At one point, she thought about quitting. But stepping back allowed her to reflect on why she began creating in the first place.

“After resting and reflecting, I always realised this is still something I love doing,” she said.

“So I chose to grow stronger instead of giving up.”

She has since pushed into acting and international DJing, appearing in local films such as Pulau (2023) and The Honey Trap (2025), while performing in Myanmar, Nepal, Indonesia and Singapore.

As more Gen Z creators enter the digital space, content creation is becoming an increasingly aspirational career. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

What newcomers should know

As a new wave of Gen Z creators steps onto the scene, the trio said many are drawn in by aesthetics and engagement metrics, without realising how much steadiness the work demands.

For Sofyank, the lesson has always been that visuals mean little without intention.

“What I put in my content is the quality… When it comes to making content, the most important thing is that you need to sell the story,” he said, outlining a principle shaped by years of refining his own voice online.

Ms Puiyi frames it differently, seeing longevity as a discipline in itself.

“Don’t chase fame first. Focus on building value… You need discipline, creativity, and thick skin,” she said, noting that consistency matters more than instant visibility.

And for Brian See, the advice lands in a quieter place.

Trend cycles come and go, he said, but the core of the work doesn’t change: “Create content that is authentic and inspires the younger generation.”

Life beyond the flames

Criticism will always accompany online visibility, but the creators that Malay Mail spoke to indicated that the real challenge is deciding what to take with you and what to leave behind.

What unites them is a refusal to let the toughest comments define the rest of their work.

Algorithms will change and audiences will move, but for these creators, resilience — quiet, slow, and hard-earned — is what keeps them online long after the flames die down.