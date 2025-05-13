MADRID, May 13 — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will take the reins of the Brazil national team on May 26, aiming to lead the team to World Cup glory next year for the first time since 2002.

Previous coach Dorival Junior was sacked in March after a 4-1 thumping by rivals Argentina in qualifying.

Here, AFP Sport considers three reasons he could prove successful with the record five-time world champions:

Calm character

Ancelotti, who has written a book named Quiet Leadership, is known for his calm and warm character, making him an ideal candidate for one of football’s highest pressure jobs.

The Italian has demonstrated his ability to succeed in similar environments with some of Europe’s biggest sides, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

With Brazil’s fiercest rivals Argentina reigning world champions, the pressure on Brazil to succeed in the 2026 World Cup will be higher than ever.

Ancelotti is also set to be the first foreign manager to lead Brazil into a World Cup.

However if anybody is cut out to thrive in — or despite — heavy scrutiny from fans and national media, it is the unflappable, avuncular Ancelotti.

“Ancelotti would be ideal because everyone, including opponents, respects him,” said Brazil great Zico in 2023.

“He knows football and is aware that players are more important than tactics.”

Ancelotti is considered a superb man-manager, which will allow him to get the best tune out of a national team rich in talent.

Strong relationships

With Neymar turning 34 ahead of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, there is a strong chance the forward and talisman of this Brazilian generation will not feature.

He has made only nine appearances since rejoining Santos from Saudi club Al Hilal, continuing to struggle with injury problems.

Instead Vinicius Junior will likely be Brazil’s key figure, a player who has developed brilliantly under Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

The Italian has helped the 24-year-old turn from a figure of fun, because of his inconsistent end product, into one of the Spanish league’s biggest stars.

Rodrygo Goes has also won two Champions League titles with Ancelotti at Madrid, as has defender Eder Militao.

Teenage forward Endrick, who has already scored three goals for Brazil, has made 35 appearances for Madrid this season, netting seven times in all competitions.

Personal challenge

Ancelotti is the only coach in history to win all five of Europe’s biggest leagues and will find a new challenge in international football.

The World Cup is the final puzzle piece left for Ancelotti to complete his glittering managerial career.

Ancelotti won the Champions League twice as a player with AC Milan and twice more as a coach there, along with three further wins while in charge of Real Madrid — five triumphs puts him two ahead of any other manager.

The 65-year-old seemed to have fallen out of the elite after taking charge at Everton in 2019, but Madrid’s surprise move to reappoint him in 2021 has been fruitful for both coach and club.

Now Ancelotti sets his sights on glory with Brazil, and completing his personal trophy cabinet. — AFP