KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Senator Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has been unanimously elected as the new president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) for the 2025 to 2029 term.

His appointment was confirmed during the 80th Annual General Meeting of BAM.

“Congratulations to YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama @tzafrul_aziz on being unanimously elected as BAM President for the 2025–2029 term,” BAM said in a post on its official social media platform.

The post also stated: “Congratulations to the BAM leadership lineup for the 2025–2029 term,” listing the key office bearers appointed alongside Zafrul.

Mesyuarat Agung Tahunan ke-80 BAMTahniah diucapkan kepada barisan kepimpinan BAM bagi penggal 2025–2029: YB Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz – Presiden YBhg. Datuk V Subramaniam – Timbalan Presiden I YH Dato’ Sri Dr. Jahaberdeen Mohamed... pic.twitter.com/g9kJV9SVNw — BAM (@BA_Malaysia) May 10, 2025

Datuk V Subramaniam was named as Deputy President I, while Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos takes the role of Deputy President II.

Other key appointments include Datuk Kenny Goh Chee Keong as Secretary-General, Datuk Teoh Teng Chor as Treasurer and Mohd Taupik Hussain as Assistant Secretary-General.

Datuk V. Subramaniam will also chair the Tournament Committee.