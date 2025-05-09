MANCHESTER, May 9 — Mason Mount starred as Manchester United roared back to crush Athletic Bilbao 4-1 yesterday and 7-1 on aggregate, setting up a mouthwatering Europa League final against Tottenham.

United, 3-0 up after the first leg, fell behind to a superb strike from Mikel Jauregizar and looked nervy and untidy as they fought to find their feet at Old Trafford.

But a flurry of second-half substitutions — including the entrance of Mount and Amad Diallo — changed the complexion of the game completely and led to a United onslaught.

Mount, a peripheral figure since his move from Chelsea two years ago, produced an excellent turn and shot into the far corner to bring much-needed relief in the 72nd minute.

Casemiro scored a header from a Bruno Fernandes cross seven minutes later before Rasmus Hojlund converted from close range.

And there was still time for Mount to score a breathtaking second from near the halfway line in stoppage time, with goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala well out of position.

United, after a terrible Premier League season, have a chance to end the campaign on a high note with the showdown against Tottenham in Bilbao on May 21.

Spurs beat Norwegian champions Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate.

“I’m just worried about the next game, trying to not get any injuries for the final,” United manager Ruben Amorim told TNT Sports. “If we don’t win the final, it means nothing for us.

“We have to have a full squad (against Tottenham), stay in the game and have a bit of luck and we have to be clinical.

“It’s quite similar for me and (Spurs boss) Ange (Postecoglou). It is a tough moment (for us both) and one of us is going to win. It’s going to be a big final.”

Manchester United's French defender #15 Leny Yoro (left) and Athletic Bilbao's Spanish midfielder #11 Alvaro Djalo (right) fight for the ball during the Uefa Europa League semi final second leg football match between Manchester United and Athletic Club Bilbao at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester May 8, 2025. — AFP pic

Nervy United

Fireworks crackled and red smoke filled an expectant Old Trafford following an impressive 3-0 win against 10-man Athletic in northern Spain last week.

But the air of anticipation was tinged by the knowledge that Amorim’s United have shown a startling ability to implode during a horrendous Premier League season.

The United manager reverted to the team that started in the first leg, making eight changes following Sunday’s 4-3 defeat against Brentford.

Dani Vivian was suspended after his red card last week and Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde was also hamstrung by the absence of brothers Nico and Inaki Williams, as well as top-scorer Oihan Sancet.

Athletic midfielder Alex Berenguer had a good early opportunity but his shot sailed over the bar and he also fired wide after a surging run from midfield.

But the visitors broke the deadlock in sensational style after half an hour to give themselves hope when Jauregizar picked his spot from outside the box and curled past Andre Onana after sloppy play by Harry Maguire.

United struggled for attacking rhythm but should have been level shortly before half-time.

The stadium held its breath as Alejandro Garnacho was put through by the lively Patrick Dorgu but his attempted dink over the goalkeeper went wide.

United offered little going forward in the early stages of the second half as Athletic made the running, forcing the home side to hack clear on multiple occasions.

Both teams made a triple change just after the hour mark and it transformed the home side.

The dangerous Diallo, recently returned from injury, was a menace on the right side of United’s attack while Mount gave the side attacking focus and guile.

The injury-hit Mount, who has started just 15 games in all competitions since joining United in July 2023, produced a fine finish, turning sharply and finding the far corner with 18 minutes to go.

Casemiro nodded home as United’s earlier nerves evaporated before Hojlund poked home and Mount produced an outrageous finish after Agirrezabala came out of his box and made a poor clearance.

United are 15th in the Premier League and on course for their worst season since they were relegated from the top flight in 1974 but Spurs are a place below them.

Winning Europe’s second-tier club trophy crucially guarantees a place in the Champions League, which would boost United’s chances of attracting top talent as Amorim attempts a huge rebuild. — AFP