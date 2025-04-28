BOURNEMOUTH, April 28 — Ruben Amorim told Manchester United fans that “everything can change” in the Premier League after bitter rivals Liverpool equalled his struggling club’s record of 20 English titles.

Amorim’s side are languishing in 14th place after escaping with a 1-1 draw at 10-man Bournemouth yesterday thanks to Rasmus Hojlund’s stoppage-time equaliser.

United looked set to suffer a 16th defeat of their worst ever Premier League campaign when Cherries forward Antoine Semenyo grabbed the 23rd-minute opener.

But Evanilson’s controversial 70th-minute red card for a challenge on United defender Noussair Mazraoui shifted the momentum prior to Hojlund’s leveller.

United supporters at the Vitality Stadium sang of their 20 titles in a defiant response to Liverpool’s triumph, which was sealed a few hours later when Arne Slot’s men crushed Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield.

Amorim echoed United fans as he insisted his team would eventually be capable of adding to their title tally during his reign.

“The first thing is to focus on ourselves, not on the other teams,” he said.

“The next thing is to be really honest. United and Liverpool are in different levels in this moment. But everything can change.

“And I remember when I started watching the Premier League, it was the opposite, so everything can change.”

United, 43 points behind Liverpool at present, are trying to avoid their lowest finish since being relegated in 1973-74, while also aiming to reach the Europa League final.

They visit Athletic Bilbao in the semi-final first leg on Thursday and Amorim will focus on that for now after admitting Liverpool will be impossible to catch next season.

“We need to focus on step by step, not trying to think too far ahead,” he said.

“We have an ultimate goal, which is winning the Premier League. I’m not crazy, I know that is not going to be next year.

“We need to improve next year. But I know it is important for the fans. We know that but we need to be honest with them and work hard every day.”

Bournemouth looked to have done enough to complete a first league double over United after Semenyo benefited from a calamitous United free-kick to fire home.

But, with time ticking away, Luke Shaw’s low cross was turned goalward by Manuel Ugarte, allowing Hojlund to instinctively divert the ball beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“The start of the game was hard for us; high pressure from the opponent, we lose some possession in our build-up and their goal is like that,” he said.

“If you look at our games, it’s always a little bit our fault the way we suffer goals and then everything is so much harder to do. We managed to score one but I feel we lost two points today.” — AFP