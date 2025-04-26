GEORGE TOWN, April 26 — Teamwork is crucial in elevating Malaysia’s national badminton team to greater heights and will be key to success at the 2025 Sudirman Cup, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said Malaysia has a line-up of talented players across all categories, and they must harness this potential by focusing on team spirit in the tournament.

She also emphasised that when players step onto the court to represent the country, they must unite under one flag regardless of background or status.

“Actually, our players’ rankings are good, especially in the team format. We have talent in all categories and I believe that what metters is that we focus all our activities and play as a team.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s BAM (Badminton Association of Malaysia), pro, or independent players-when they step out representing the Malaysian flag, they must unite. We are one team, and I’m confident this team will bring success and do their best for Malaysia,” she told reporters after officiating the 1st Penang Rowing Beach Sprint Coastal Championships 2025 here today.

Commenting on fans’ expectations, she said Malaysians always support shuttlers who show fighting spirit and give their all on the court.

“Actually, Malaysian fans just want to see our players giving their best. As long as you go out there, you play your best. No matter the fanbase, they will appreciate the sporting spirit. Go and play your heart out as a team!” she said.

The 2025 Sudirman Cup will take place in Xiamen, China from tomorrow until May 4.

Meanwhile, Hannah said rowing has become a new platform to develop talent among youth with disabilities (OKU), with a special grant of RM20,000 allocated to the Penang Rowing Association (PRA) for this purpose.

She said rowing was chosen because it is an activity that can be carried out in a controlled environment, especially through indoor rowing facilities which are safer and more suitable for the OKU community.

“I’ve asked them (PRA) to develop a special syllabus for OKU youth because I think we still lack programmes to support them. There are many initiatives for OKU at the school level, but after that, they have limited activities.

“When there are no activities, it means they may waste time and be influenced by various online content, which I feel is unhealthy,” she said.

At the event, Hannah also presented a Sports Matching Grant amounting to RM60,000 for the rowing championship. — Bernama