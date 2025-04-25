SINGAPORE — Aidil Sharin Sahak has been named Malaysia’s Coach of the Year after leading Kuching City FC to a remarkable fourth-place finish in the 2024-25 Malaysia Super League (MSL), earning the team a spot in the Asean Club Championship next season.

The Straits Times reported that the 47-year-old Singaporean manager edged out Selangor’s Katsuhito Kinoshi and Johor Darul Takzim’s (JDT) Hector Bidoglio to clinch the prestigious accolade at Malaysia’s National Football Awards on April 23.

Aidil also earned recognition from fans, who voted him as the coach of the Fans’ XI.

Aidil expressed his gratitude, saying, “I feel very honoured to have won the Coach of the Year award. Honestly, I didn’t really hope for it, but when I didn’t expect anything, it came. To be in the top three is already a blessing for me,” he was quoted saying,

Aidil took charge of Kuching City midway through the 2023 season when they were battling relegation.

In just his first full season, he overhauled almost 90 per cent of the squad, bringing in players like Ghana-born forward Jordan Mintah and Nigerian centre-back James Okwuosa, transforming the team into a top-four contender.

The Singaporean manager attributed the success to team unity and support from management, noting, “The key thing is to blend them together as a team, and it’s not easy in the first year. But with management and players’ support, the team grew fast.”

Kuching City chairman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman recently confirmed that preparations for the next season are underway, with key player recruitments in progress.

The Straits Times also reported that Kuching’s management is eager to retain Aidil long-term, with talks for a contract renewal already initiated. However, Aidil said he is keeping his options open for now.

On the possibility of coaching Singapore’s national team, Aidil said, “It’s always a dream to coach your national team. But if there’s an opportunity elsewhere, like Thailand or Myanmar, I’m open to it because facing big challenges helps you grow.”

The Malaysian season concludes on April 26 with JDT taking on Sri Pahang in the Malaysia Cup final at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.