KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has called on Malaysia’s football authorities to overhaul the sport’s ecosystem, with particular focus on resolving the persistent problem of unpaid player salaries.

Yeoh emphasised that Malaysian football’s troubles require comprehensive solutions rather than piecemeal fixes.

“The issues in our football scene require more than just reactive measures. It’s time we look at the bigger picture and work together to rebuild a healthier and more sustainable football environment,” she told local media on Wednesday.

The minister said she has sought external expertise to address the crisis plaguing the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“I’ve asked AFC (Asian Football Confederation) to do an assessment. They have given me a report and we will discuss it with FAM. We can’t look at one case only,” she said.

“We have to see it holistically. In our future meeting, we will discuss with FAM on how to improve the current ecosystem. Not just at the national level but we want to see improvements in these clubs.”

The FAM did not respond to Reuters calls seeking comments.

Yeoh’s comments come amid mounting player grievances, including from Kelantan United football team interim coach Rezal Zambery Yahya, who has appealed to club management to settle salary arrears stretching up to six months.

“We never brought shame to the team despite the off-field struggles, and we remained committed and professional,” Rezal said.

“Now it’s time for the management to be more transparent and serious about fixing the issues,” he added.

Kelantan finished bottom of the 13-team Super League standings with only seven points as the season concluded on Monday.

The crisis has also affected foreign players, with Kedah’s Serbian striker Milos Gordic telling media he is returning home without payment after nine months without salary.

“I feel like crying. I want to rest my head and be with my family in Serbia,” he said.

“I have sacrificed a lot, I am fighting for my baby, for my family. But I am going home without any money.” — Reuters