KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) is always open to supporting national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang should he require any assistance to compete in international championships.

Its president, Datuk Amarjit Singh, said the federation has no issue providing the necessary equipment needed by Azizulhasni, who has just turned professional.

“If Datuk Azizul wants to use the bicycle, that is not going to be much of a problem. He also has his own bicycle, but if he wishes to use one provided by MNCF, we have no objection.

“We are willing to ensure that he will be given the relevant equipment and resources to help him train for the championships he wants to compete in,” he told reporters at the MNCF Hari Raya Open House yesterday.

Amarjit assures The Pocket Rocketman that the federation would continue to support his participation in international events.

Last Saturday, Azizulhasni announced his decision to turn professional and continue racing for the next two years under Team Azizul, following a RM200,000 individual grant awarded by the National Sports Council (NSC) until 2026.

Among the Key Performance Indicators set by the NSC for the 37-year-old are preparations for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Following his decision, Azizulhasni said he still has his own selection of bicycles, but the best one for him remains the WX-R Vortex, which he used at the Paris Olympics last year.

However, he said it would be up to the NSC and MNCF to decide whether to allow him to use that bicycle for training and competitions, given his new status as a professional. — Bernama