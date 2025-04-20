KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — Malaysia Athletics (MA) technical director Robert Ballard has dismissed allegations that national athletes were threatened with removal from the programme for choosing not to train under the centralised system.

Responding to a recent media report suggesting a boycott by several athletes and attributing misconduct to his role, Ballard described the claims as entirely untrue and said no attempt was made to verify the information with him prior to publication.

“To publish an unverified statement implying abuse of authority, especially within a senior role entrusted with the development and safeguarding of young athletes, is highly irresponsible and defamatory. I am seeking legal advice on the protection of my public image and professional reputation.

“My duty as technical director is to implement high-performance structures in line with international expectations, uphold athlete welfare, and ensure professional conduct at all levels.

Decisions regarding athlete participation are made through structured consultation with MA and the National Sports Council (NSC), never through intimidation or personal discretion,” he said in a statement today.

Ballard also clarified that MA has long supported the decentralisation of training and formally proposed the model to the Programme Working Committee in 2023 with the aim of enable regional training hubs, elite athlete autonomy and enhanced coach-athlete partnerships.

He said if an athlete chose to train under a decentralised arrangement, MA respected and supported that decision provided the structure remains performance-based, transparent and aligned with the athlete’s obligations under the terms of engagement with the NSC.

“In 2024, the Program Working Committee formally endorsed the extension of support to athletes training in other states and abroad, under qualified supervision. This reflects MA’s commitment to performance-based inclusion rather than location-based restriction. Flexibility is welcomed, but must operate within a framework of accountability, clear reporting, and oversight,” he said.

On the departure of national sprint coach Mohd Poad Md Kassim, Ballard said neither MA nor NSC received any formal notice regarding his resignation to take up a new position in another state.

He said the sudden exit created a coaching gap, which MA addressed by implementing an interim training structure under his supervision supported by other national sprint coaches to ensure continuity for affected athletes.

“MA had already initiated an international and domestic search to fill the restructured coaching framework, including the position of International Head Coach - Sprints. Suitable candidates were identified, and MA entered negotiations with MSN on contract terms and multi-year funding.

“Unfortunately, delays in the final appointment process led to the withdrawal of not only a preferred domestic sprint coach but also two high-calibre international candidates across other disciplines,” he said.

On field events, Ballard acknowledged the lack of a dedicated hammer throw coach since the 2022 Asian Games and stressed that MA had repeatedly raised the issue with NSC, thus he respected Jackie Wong’s decision to train in China and passing on his vast competitive experience into coaching alongside his training objectives.

To boost national capacity in the discipline, MA invited a 1992 Olympic medalist and Cuban hammer throw expert to conduct technical clinics last year and it has been MA’s intention since the final quarter of last year to formalise her engagement as National Hammer Throw Coach.

Ballard said since taking up the role in August 2023, his focus has been on building a high-performance environment anchored in accountability, athlete welfare and technical progression.

The media had previously reported that several sprinters decided to boycott Ballard’s training programme over the past month and received threats of expulsion from the programme if they expressed dissatisfaction with the Australian’s management. — Bernama