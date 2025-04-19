KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — When Luis Garcia was appointed Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Chief Executive Officer earlier this month, he brought with him the wisdom of a footballing life shaped in Spain and England, and a resume that includes lifting the UEFA Champions League trophy with Liverpool, two decades ago.

But among the many things that caught his eye at JDT, one stood out, none other than a young and electric winger, Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi.

At just 22, Arif Aiman has become a beacon of local football talent, dazzling fans with his blistering pace, sublime skills, and maturity beyond his years.

Garcia said the three-time Most Valuable Player in the Malaysia National Football Awards represented more than just a player who embodies a blend of raw talent, resilience under pressure, and great promise.

“I think Arif is a very young talent, he starts very soon competing at the highest level and that puts him under pressure and he has managed to cope with all the situations, becoming one of the best players in Malaysia.

“On these days where football is very quick and fast, having players that can be placed in one-versus-one situations, scoring goals, playing in different positions is something really important and he’s got all the clicks,” he told Malaysian media recently.

With his immense potential, the former Spanish international said it is no surprise that the scouts from other clubs are keeping a close eye on Arif Aiman.

Despite the growing spotlight on him, Garcia believes Arif Aiman’s journey is only just getting started.

“He’s still 22, there’s a lot to learn but he’s a player that we are really excited about his future,” he said.

Arif Aiman has clocked 147 appearances and netted 52 goals in just five seasons with the Southern Tigers, a remarkable run for a winger.

He had also collected 33 caps with the Harimau Malaya (national squad) so far, contributing seven goals and 10 assists, proving that he can deliver beyond the domestic scene. — Bernama