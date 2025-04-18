KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic described returning to Russia and winning the Uefa Champions League in 2008 against Chelsea as his most cherished memory as a United player.

Speaking at a special United fan event, the former Serbian and United defender reflected fondly on lifting Europe’s most prestigious trophy early in his United career and doing so in the country where he had played his football prior to signing for United.

“Before I came from Russia, I played in that stadium. I felt it was a special moment to come back and win the trophy.

“To be honest, I never felt like many football players from Russia had the opportunity to play in England so it was an amazing moment for me and for my family,” he said.

The final was held at Luzhniki Stadium and ended in a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo had opened the scoring for United before Frank Lampard equalised for Chelsea.

Manchester United won the penalty shootout 6-5 when former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka missed from the spot.

Vidic wasn’t the only one who felt the Moscow triumph was his favourite moment.

Manchester United player Luis Nani speaks to the press during the launch of the new Malaysia Airlines Manchester United Livery at Mitec in Kuala Lumpur April 18, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Portuguese winger and Manchester United fan favourite Luis Nani also said the Champions League triumph was his favourite memory.

“The final was my first year at United. I gained a lot of experience just playing in that game, and the celebration after with the teammates was amazing,” said Nani.

“You never forget, even when you are on the street, the fans continue to remember you after that final. It was a special moment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria’s Dimitar Berbatov, the former Manchester United striker, said coming from a small nation, just wearing the jersey and playing felt like a victory for him.

Manchester United player Dimitar Berbatov speaks to the press during the launch of the new Malaysia Airlines Manchester United Livery at Mitec in Kuala Lumpur April 18, 2025. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

“It’s not just one memory; it’s the whole experience. I came from a small nation and never expected to play on the biggest stages for the biggest club. I always felt so happy and grateful to be wearing the red shirt and playing with my friends and most importantly, going to win.

“That’s for me my personal achievement and best memory,” he said.

Manchester United will play against an Asean All-Star team at Bukit Jalil Stadium on May 28.

The Asean Football Federation (AFF) has announced that head coach Kim Sang-sik of the Vietnam national football team will lead Asean-All Stars as manager for the international friendly match.

Manchester United, under the management of Ruben Amorim, currently sit in 14th position in the English Premier League standings.

They beat Lyon 5-4 this morning to advance to the semifinals of the Europa League, where they will meet La Liga’s Athletic Bilbao on May 1.