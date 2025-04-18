KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia Airlines and Manchester United are partnering up to feature a bespoke livery on the airlines flagship A330-300 airplanes in its latest collaboration between the local airline and the world's biggest football club.

Celebrating both national pride and Manchester United’s global sporting legacy, the design features bold red lines flowing from the Malaysian flag into Manchester United’s signature red, symbolising unity, strength, and the connection between aviation and sport.

"This marks a bold and exciting new chapter for Malaysia Airlines, as we unite the passion of sport, the spirit of innovation, and the pride of our nation," said Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

"Our partnership with Manchester United embodies shared values of excellence and global ambition, while the resumption of Brisbane flights and expanded regional connectivity reinforce our strategic focus on growth.

"As we continue to elevate our offerings, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reimagining travel through the lens of Malaysian Hospitality, guided by our vision to be among the world’s leading airlines," he said today during the unveiling ceremony.

Manchester United is coming to Kuala Lumpur on May 28 to play at the Bukit Jalil Stadium against an Asean All-Star team as part of their pre-season tour.

This is the first time in 16 years the 13 time English Premier League winners are coming to Malaysia.