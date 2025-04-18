ST LOUIS, April 18 — National squash player Yee Xin Ying captured her first title of the year with an emphatic straight-games win over top seed Lucy Beecroft in the RC Pro Series final today.

New Straits Times reported that the seventh-seeded Malaysian needed just 31 minutes to defeat England’s world No. 40 Beecroft 11-7, 11-5, 11-5 to claim the 15k PSA Challenger title in St Louis, United States.

It marked the 21-year-old’s second career victory over Beecroft, having previously beaten her at the St. James Classic last year.

Yee, currently ranked world No. 77, had earlier advanced to the final by sweeping aside Brazil’s Margot Prow 11-6, 11-7, 11-6 in a 30-minute semi-final encounter.

The win continues a strong April for Yee, who also secured a bronze medal at the Under-23 World Championships in Pakistan earlier this month.

The RC Pro Series is part of the PSA Challenger Tour, which provides up-and-coming players a platform to gain ranking points and experience.