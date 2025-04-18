KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Almost 45,000 tickets have been sold for the highly anticipated clash between English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United and the Asean All-Stars at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, here on May 28.

ProEvents Group chief executive officer (CEO) Julian Kam said fan interest has been encouraging, especially following United’s dramatic performance in the Uefa Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday night.

“So far, the support is good, we are almost reaching the 45,000 mark. We hope more fans will come out to watch the biggest sporting event in Malaysia in 2025.

“Especially after yesterday’s performance by United at the Europa League, I think fans are excited to come out in numbers. Our All-Star fans are also coming out, so get the tickets now,” he told Bernama today.

Last night, Ruben Amorim’s men advanced to the Europa League semi-finals in dramatic fashion after defeating French club Lyon 5-4, securing a 7-6 aggregate victory.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium.

The 13-time EPL champions are also scheduled to travel to Hong Kong as part of their pre-season tour to play against the Hong Kong national team at the Hong Kong Stadium on May 30. — Bernama