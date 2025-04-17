WASHINGTON, April 17 — The US Justice Department is suing Maine for allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports, Attorney General Pam Bondi said yesterday, the latest step in the government’s showdown with the northeastern state.

US President Donald Trump clashed with the state’s governor on the topic in February, after earlier issuing an executive order barring transgender competitors from women’s sports.

The Republican’s administration moved to cut Maine’s federal funding for public schools over the issue last week.

“Today, the Department of Justice is announcing a civil lawsuit against the Maine Department of Education. The state of Maine is discriminating against women by failing to protect women in women’s sports,” Bondi told a news conference.

Bondi accused Maine of violating Title IX, the landmark civil rights law that forbids discrimination on the basis of gender in educational facilities that receive federal support.

Maine’s Democratic governor Janet Mills hit back in a statement called Wednesday’s move “the latest, expected salvo in an unprecedented campaign to pressure the State of Maine.”

“This matter has never been about school sports or the protection of women and girls, as has been claimed, it is about states’ rights and defending the rule of law against a federal government bent on imposing its will,” Mills added.

‘See you in court’

Trump had a heated exchange with Mills in February when the president raised his executive order targeting trans athletes while making televised remarks to a gathering of governors at the White House.

“Two weeks ago I signed an executive order banning men from playing in women’s sports. Many Democrats are fighting me on that, I hope you continue because you’ll never win another race,” he said.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” he asked Mills.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” she responded.

“Well, we are the federal law... You better do it, because you’re not going to get any federal funding at all if you don’t,” the president said.

“See you in court,” she responded.

Trump’s order allows US government agencies to deny funds to schools that allow transgender athletes to compete on women’s teams.

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues -- especially when it came to youth and sports -- ahead of the 2024 election, capitalizing on a broader culture war over LGBTQ rights.

Since his return to office earlier this year, Trump has demonized any recognition of gender diversity, attacking transgender people -- a small minority of the population -- and gender-affirming care for minors in both his rhetoric and in executive orders.

Trump has said he will also push the International Olympic Committee to change its rules on transgender athletes before the 2028 Los Angeles Games. — AFP