KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, graced the opening round of the GT World Challenge Asia Series at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) today.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Their Majesties were there to support their sons, Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar Al-Haj, who are competing for the Johor Motorsports Racing (JMR) team.

In the second race today, Tunku Abdul Rahman and Alexander Sims pounced on the mistake of the two leading teams to clinch victory.

“What made the victory even sweeter is that it was achieved on home ground and with our brand-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R.

“However, lady luck deserted Tunku Abu Bakar and Jordan Love, who had to pull out from the race after the latter was involved in a crash,” the post added.

Also in attendance were Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzurkarnain Idris Shah, Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim as well as Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim and her husband Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

The next round is scheduled to be held at the Pertamina International Circuit in Mandalika, Indonesia on May 9-11.

Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Abu Bakar, both representing team JMR, began the campaign this season with impressive achievements, with Tunku Abdul Rahman and his teammate Sims finishing third in the Pro-Am category.

That saw team JMR clinching their first podium finish for this season. — Bernama