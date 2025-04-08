LONDON, April 8 — Marcus Rashford returns to Paris Saint-Germain with Aston Villa tomorrow seeking a hat-trick of wins at the home of the French champions while Marco Asensio can hurt his parent club.

The two players have impressed since signing on loan for Unai Emery’s men in the winter transfer window, scoring a combined 11 goals in all competitions.

Villa head to Paris in buoyant mood on the back of seven straight wins in all competitions—they are sixth in the Premier League and face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals later this month.

Rashford will have a spring in his step after twice playing a pivotal role in securing victories for boyhood club Manchester United at PSG’s Parc des Princes stadium.

In 2019, in a Champions League last-16 second-leg meeting, he scored a stoppage-time penalty, ensuring United progressed on away goals.

Two seasons later, in the group stages of the competition, Rashford again struck late to seal all three points in a 2-1 success.

This time the England winger, who has previously been linked with a move to PSG, will be wearing a different kit after leaving Trafford under a cloud.

The rejuvenated forward, who has provided a number of assists, scored his first Premier League goal for Villa against Brighton last week, three days after netting twice in the 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final win against Preston.

Emery, who managed PSG from 2016 to 2018, said Rashford, also recalled by England manager Thomas Tuchel last month, was on the right track.

There is still uncertainty over whether the 27-year-old will remain at Villa Park next season but for now he has his sights set on winning the Champions League with his new club—something he never managed at United.

“He’s recovering confidence himself playing football, being focused only on football, being with his teammates comfortable as well, identifying and understanding our style, our demands,” said Emery.

“Everything with him is progressively getting better.”

Asensio pedigree

Asensio, a three-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, has been a revelation at Villa Park, scoring eight goals in 11 appearances, including three at the last-16 stage as Villa defeated Club Brugge 6-1 on aggregate.

The 29-year-old Spaniard has already scored more goals under compatriot Emery in two months than he managed in the whole of his spell with PSG, whom he joined in 2023.

Asensio can play because UEFA’s rules state that clubs cannot apply “any influence whatsoever over the players that another club may (or may not) field in a match”.

Villa midfielder Amadou Onana said the two loan signings had made a major impact at the Birmingham club.

“Both of them are doing really well,” he told UEFA’s YouTube channel Off Pitch. “You could see straight away when they came in, the direct impact.

“Both of them played at the highest possible level and even for us young players, it’s inspiring training and learning from them on a daily basis.”

Emery, who has won the second-tier Europa League four times during his managerial career, will be desperate to beat former employers PSG, who beat Liverpool in the last 16 and have just clinched the Ligue 1 title.

Onana believes 1982 European champions Villa, who last played in the continent’s top club competition the following season, can reach the semi-finals but knows it will be tough against an impressive PSG team.

“Are we dreaming? Yes and no because I think we have the quality as a team to be where we are but obviously, we have got to be realistic,” he said.

“PSG is, for me, one of the contenders for this Champions League so it is definitely going to be hard.” — AFP