SUZUKA, April 6 — Carlos Sainz was fined 20,000 euros (RM97,260) for arriving late for the national anthem at Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix despite the Williams driver suffering from a stomach bug.

Motorsports governing body FIA said half of the Spaniard’s fine would be suspended as long as he did not do it again in the next 12 months.



The FIA said Sainz would not be fined the prescribed 60,000 euros penalty because “he experienced discomfort due to a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid”.However, they insisted that “displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time”.Sainz finished the race in 14th place after starting from 15th on the grid. — AFP