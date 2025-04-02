KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — National doubles coach Nova Widianto does not want to set high expectations for national mixed doubles pair Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China, from April 8-13.

Nova said placing high targets on the Badminton Association of Malaysia duo could add pressure, especially as they are set to face India’s Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, a challenging pair, in the first round.

“We previously set targets for Pang Ron-Su Yin, but the results were not good. Maybe we shouldn’t put pressure on them. Their first match against India won’t be easy. They’ve played before, but it’s still tough. Everyone has a chance,” he told reporters recently.

Nova admitted that Pang Ron-Su Yin have yet to reach their best form this season.

“They ended last year well, but this season, they haven’t looked sharp. Hopefully, at BAC, they perform well,” he said.

On paper, the world No. 14 pair have the advantage, having defeated the Indian duo at the Indonesia Masters in January.

Pang Ron last competed in the BAC three years ago in the Philippines with Cheah Yee See, while Su Yin will be making her debut in the tournament.

At this year’s BAC, Malaysia’s mixed doubles lineup will also feature professional pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, Wong Tien Ci-Lim Chiew Sien and Yap Roy King-Valeree Siow. — Bernama