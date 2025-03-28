KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has decided to split national mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei for upcoming tournaments.

According to a post on BAM Facebook, the decision was made at a recent performance committee meeting based on the recommendation of the coaching panel, including doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky and mixed doubles head coach Nova Widianto.

“We have agreed to allow the coaches some time to try out possible combinations,” it said.

Last Monday, Nova said that Tang Jie-Ee Wei had been temporarily suspended from tournaments due to their strained ties.

Nova said this was to give the world’s fourth-ranked pair time to clear up their misunderstandings.

He said the pair’s relationship had soured since making their Olympics debut at Paris 2024, where they lost 19-21, 14-21 in the quarter-finals to South Koreans Kim Won Ho-Jeong Na Eun.

Recently, Ee Wei deleted all her photos with Tang Jie on her Instagram page after they fell in the first round of the 2025 All England, thus reinforcing speculation that there was a rift between them. — Bernama