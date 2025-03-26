BUENOS AIRES, March 26 — Holders Argentina secured their place at the 2026 World Cup and became the first South American team to qualify after a 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Bolivia yesterday.

The result in the match held in the Bolivian city of El Alto guaranteed the 2022 World Cup winners a top-six finish and direct qualification for the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“Congratulations, Argentina, on qualifying for the 2026 World Cup,” Alejandro Dominguez, the president of South American soccer’s governing body Conmebol wrote on his X account.

“Let’s defend the crown and make the continent proud!”

Argentina are top of the South American qualifying standings with 28 points, 14 clear of seventh-placed Bolivia, currently holding the spot for the international playoffs.

The Copa America winners host third-placed Brazil later on Tuesday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. — Reuters