JOHOR BAHRU, March 25 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) has not received any official application regarding a friendly match involving 13-time English Premier League (EPL) champions Manchester United scheduled to be held in the country in May.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman said the matter is still just a rumour for now as no party has submitted an application or held official discussions with the governing body.

“I’m not sure (how true the report is)...because there is no black and white, it’s just rumours.

“The (organising/promoting company) should have informed FAM, maybe asked for our technical assistance,” he said when met after the signing ceremony between FAM and Carsome here, today.

In February, the BBC portal reported that United were expected to hold two post-season matches in Malaysia and Hong Kong immediately after the EPL competition ends in May.

There were local media reports claiming that United would play against the Asean All-Star team in a friendly match at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur on May 28.

The last time United played in Malaysia was during the 2009 pre-season tour, beating Malaysia XI twice, 3-2 and 2-0, respectively on July 18 and 20 at the National Stadium. — Bernama