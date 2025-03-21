JOHOR BARU, March 21 — Johor Darul Ta’zim FC (JDT) has appointed former Spanish international and UEFA Champions League winner Luis Garcia as the club’s new chief executive officer (CEO), effective April 1.

In a statement posted on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page, JDT said the appointment is part of a restructuring plan aimed at strengthening and maximising expertise in club management.

“The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player also holds a UEFA Pro Licence and a UEFA Executive Master for International Players, in addition to his previous ambassadorial roles for FIFA, UEFA and LaLiga,” the statement read.

“The restructuring also sees Alistair Edwards taking on dual roles as the club’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Technical Director.

“Edwards, a former Australian international and Johor squad legend, previously held the Technical Director role from 2017 to 2022, overseeing youth development and shaping the success of JDT Academy,” the statement added. — Bernama