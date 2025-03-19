KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The new management of the Kuala Lumpur Football Association (KLFA) has been advised to take an open approach by relinquishing ownership of Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC to interested parties if they can no longer afford to cover the team’s operating costs.

Former KLFA president Khalid Abdul Samad said the team’s future should not be gambled with just because of the financial constraints faced by the new management in ensuring that The City Boys remain competitive in the Super League.

Khalid Samad, who wants to see KL City remain in the Super League, suggests that the team be sold immediately since there are parties who had previously paid a deposit of RM1.53 million.

“(I) suggest that the KL City football team be sold as soon as possible, there are parties who have paid RM1.53 million as a deposit. So, go ahead, let go of the burden if you can’t bear it.

“Don’t let it be that because of your inability, you take KL City to the (lower tier) Premier League or (worse still) out of the Super League. At least give to the parties who are willing to buy... let it go, let others who are capable, willing and determined to keep KL City at the highest level in the league,” he told a media conference on the future of KL City here today.

Earlier this month, new KLFA president Syed Yazid Syed Omar, who is also the KL City chairman, was reported to have said that the club might pull out from the Super League next season and opt to play in the lower league to settle the outstanding debts of the previous management.

Following that report, the 2021 Malaysia Cup champions released a statement emphasising their commitment to retain their status as an elite club in the Super League.

The statement also stressed that the decision regarding the team’s future would only be made through an official board of directors meeting with the involvement of all relevant stakeholders.

KL City, the 2022 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup runners-up, are currently sixth in the Super League standings with 28 points from 21 matches. — Bernama